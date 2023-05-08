Wedgewood turned aside six of eight shots in relief in a 7-2 loss to Seattle in Game 3 on Sunday.

Wedgewood stepped into the contest for the start of the third period after Jake Oettinger surrendered five goals on 17 shots. However, Wedgewood couldn't stop Seattle's momentum and ended up conceding both a shorthanded and a power-play goal. Despite Oettinger's inconsistency in the second round, he's a major part of why Dallas has gotten this far and will likely be the starting goaltender in Game 4 on Tuesday.