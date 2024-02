Wedgewood allowed five goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was a tough night for Wedgewood, who allowed four goals over the final two periods, dropping his first start since Jan. 21. The 31-year-old Wedgewood has just two wins since the beginning of January, going 2-3-2 while struggling to an .876 save percentage in that span. Overall, he falls to 13-5-4 with an .896 save percentage and 3.08 GAA while backing up Jake Oettinger this season.