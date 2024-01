Wedgewood turned aside 14 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Dallas out-shot Montreal 33-18 on the night, but the Habs had plenty of good scoring chances that Wedgewood wasn't able to deny. The 31-year-old netminder has made nine straight starts with Jake Oettinger (lower body) sidelined, producing a lackluster 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage but going 6-2-1 thanks to the Stars' offense.