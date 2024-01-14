Wedgewood sustained an undisclosed injury during Saturday's game against Chicago and exited the contest as a result, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Wedgewood saved 14 shots in 28:49 of ice time before leaving the match. Neither team had scored a goal before Jake Oettinger took his place in net. Wedgewood entered Saturday's action with a 12-4-3 record, 3.11 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 outings this season. If he's not an option Tuesday versus LA, then Dallas might summon Matt Murray from AHL Texas.