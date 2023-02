Wedgewood (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Saturday against Vegas as Jake Oettinger's backup, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Wedgewood sat out Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago after tweaking something a week ago in a 4-1 defeat versus Columbus. The 30-year-old netminder has a 7-8-3 record this season with a 2.92 GAA and a .913 save percentage.