Wedgewood made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

"Wedgewood was fantastic. That's what we needed out of him," said coach Pete DeBoer following the contest. "You're getting into the real tough stretch of games here. We've got to play both goalies. That's the type of effort we need out of him when he goes in there. I thought he was our best player tonight." The netminder carried a shutout well into the third period before Jesper Bratt finally beat him at 13:15, and Tyler Toffoli scored through traffic at the 19:00 mark. Wedgewood's overall ratios aren't earth shattering by any means (2.98 GAA and .899 save percentage), so deploy him in the right matchups.