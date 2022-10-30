Wedgewood turned aside 13 of 17 shots after replacing Jake Oettinger (lower body) midway through the second period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The score was tied 2-2 when Wedgewood entered the game but he unraveled in the third, coughing up three goals on only seven shots. The 30-year-old goalie could be poised to take over as the starter in the Dallas net if Oettinger's injury proves to be serious, although Anton Khudobin would likely be called up from AHL Milwaukee to share the load with Wedgewood in that scenario.