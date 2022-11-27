Wedgewood allowed four goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Wedgewood made his first appearance since he suffered an injury Nov. 17 versus the Panthers. He's been healthy since then, serving as backup to Jake Oettinger until this back-to-back set. The Stars actually outshot the Avalanche 42-36, but Alexandar Georgiev put on a show in the other net. Wedgewood dropped to 4-4-1 with a 3.33 GAA and a .902 save percentage through nine appearances. With no back-to-backs in the next week, Wedgewood will likely see a lot of time as the backup in the near future.