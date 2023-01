Wedgewood will defend the home net Saturday versus Calgary, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Wedgewood made 25 saves in a 2-0 loss to Anaheim on Jan. 4 during his last start. He has posted a 6-5-3 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. The Flames sit 21st in the NHL this year with 3.07 goals per game.