Wedgewood will patrol the home crease during Thursday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Wedgewood was decent in his season debut Saturday versus the Flyers, stopping 36 of 40 shots en route to a 5-4 victory. He'll try to secure his second win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.67 goals per game this season, 10th in the NHL.