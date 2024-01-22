Wedgewood will start Sunday's road tilt against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wedgewood will start back-to-back games after stopping 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over the Devils. The 31-year-old has allowed just four goals on 68 shots over his last three appearances. He's 13-4-3 with a 2.98 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 21 appearances this season.