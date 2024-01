Wedgewood will guard the home goal Sunday versus the Blackhawks, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Wedgewood will make his seventh straight start with Jake Oettinger (lower body) still out. In his last seven games, Wedgewood has gone 5-1-1 with a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup Sunday, with the Blackhawks winning just two of their last six contests.