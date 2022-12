Wedgewood will defend the road goal Tuesday against New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wedgewood made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Nov. 28 during his last start. He has a 5-4-2 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Wedgewood will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Monday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh.