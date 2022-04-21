Wedgewood made 45 saves on 49 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Wedgewood got the start on Wednesday, after taking over in relief of Jake Oettinger on Monday. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder was solid, but couldn't overcome the sheer volume of Edmonton chances. It was the first regulation loss for Wedgewood in six starts for Dallas since he was acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline. Oettinger will likely be back in net on Thursday, with the Stars finishing a back-to-back in Calgary.