Wedgewood made 14 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Chicago.

All three goals the 31-year-old netminder allowed came in the second period, and they were scored before Dallas had even gotten on the board. It's Wedgewood's first regulation loss since Feb. 20, and over five outings in March he's posted a 2.20 GAA despite a .900 save percentage thanks to the Stars' stingy defense -- he hasn't faced 30 or more shots in a game in two months.