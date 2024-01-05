Wedgewood made 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.

Wedgewood has filled in admirably for the injured Jake Oettinger (lower body), who has been upgraded to day-to-day and is closing in on a return. Wedgewood is 5-2-2 in nine games with Oettinger out, but he's allowed four or more goals in four of those nine. And nine goals in his last two games, both losses. Wedgewood may be tiring, so use caution if you put him in your paint. As always, lower-rated offenses make for better outcomes.