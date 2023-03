Wedgewood (lower body) will join the Stars for their road clash with Chicago on Tuesday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Wedgewood hasn't played in an NHL game since Feb. 18 against Columbus, a stretch of 16 contests on the shelf. Even when healthy, the veteran netminder has played in a mere 18 games this year, posting a 7-8-3 record with a 2.91 GAA and one shutout. Even if Wedgewood suits up versus the Blackhawks, it will likely be in a backup role behind Jake Oettinger.