Wedgewood "tweaked something" during Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets and won't be available for Wednesday's game versus Chicago, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
With Wedgewood on the shelf, Jake Oettinger will start against the Blackhawks with Matt Murray serving as his backup. Wedgewood will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's game versus Vegas.
