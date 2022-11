Wedgewood made 28 saves in a 6-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl sniped a power-play goal from a sharp angle halfway through the second period and Darnell Nurse wired a wrister over Wedgewood's shoulder early in the third. The veteran twinetender is filling in admirably for Jake Oettinger (lower body) and should continue to be a solid activation given the strong offensive support he's receiving.