Wedgewood stopped 26 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Wedgewood had been out for about six weeks due to a lower-body injury. He helped AHL Texas clinch a playoff spot over the weekend and did the same for the big club with Monday's impressive win, which saw him keep the Predators off the board deep into the third period. Wedgewood is up to 8-8-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 19 games. He's been a capable backup this season, but he's unlikely to see much more than one or two games the rest of the way, as Jake Oettinger will continue to start the majority of the time.