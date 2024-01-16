Wedgewood (lower body) skated Tuesday and is considered day-to-day but won't be in the lineup versus the Kings, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

The Stars just can't seem to get healthy with Wedgewood now suffering an injury shortly after Jake Oettinger returned to action. As a result, Matt Murray was recalled from AHL Texas and will likely serve as the No, 2 option behind Oettinger against Los Angeles.