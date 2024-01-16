Wedgewood (lower body) skated Tuesday and is considered day-to-day but won't be in the lineup versus the Kings, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
The Stars just can't seem to get healthy with Wedgewood now suffering an injury shortly after Jake Oettinger returned to action. As a result, Matt Murray was recalled from AHL Texas and will likely serve as the No, 2 option behind Oettinger against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Stars' Scott Wedgewood: Officially questionable to return•
-
Stars' Scott Wedgewood: Suffers undisclosed injury Saturday•
-
Stars' Scott Wedgewood: Set to face Blackhawks•
-
Stars' Scott Wedgewood: Cruises to 12th win•
-
Stars' Scott Wedgewood: In goal against Wild•
-
Stars' Scott Wedgewood: Gives up four goals•