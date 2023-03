Wedgewood (lower body) isn't expected to return Saturday versus Seattle, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Wedgewood did skate Saturday though, so he's making progress. He has a 7-8-3 record, 2.91 GAA and .913 save percentage in 18 games this season. Wedgewood was last in net Feb. 18. Jake Oettinger is set to start Saturday while Matt Murray will serve as the backup.