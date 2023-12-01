Wedgewood stopped 32 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

The Flames outshot the Stars 36-16, so Wedgewood was far busier than Jacob Markstrom. However, it was a point lost for the Stars after their 3-2 lead slipped away late in the third period. Wedgewood had won his last three starts before this defeat, and he's now 4-1-1 on the year. The 31-year-old has added a solid 3.17 GAA and a .911 save percentage over six starts. Wedgewood started roughly every fourth game in November -- Jake Oettinger remains Dallas' top option in net, but Wedgewood appears set to see regular playing time so that he doesn't go long stretches without game action.