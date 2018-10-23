Johns (head) is hoping to make his season debut against the Red Wings on Sunday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

While Johns in unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact -- he managed a mere 15 points in 75 games last season -- the defensive stalwart should free up his partner, most likely John Klingberg, to get up into the play in the offensive zone. Roman Polak is the odds on favorite to get bumped from the lineup once Johns if given the all-clear.