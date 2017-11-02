Johns (concussion) will play Thursday night against the Jets, NHL.com reports.

This snaps a string of three consecutive absences for Johns, who is now projected to slot in on the third defensive pair with Esa Lindell. Expect steady two-way totals for the former once he gets settled back in -- through nine games, Johns has put up three points, a plus-2 rating, 18 hits and 19 blocked shots.

