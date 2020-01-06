Stars' Stephen Johns: Could start conditioning stint soon
Johns (head) may head to AHL Texas for a conditioning stint soon, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
General manager said Johns -- who hasn't played since the 2017-18 season while dealing with post-traumatic headaches -- has made good progress, and it'll be up to the blueliner to let management know when he's ready for game action. Johns could spend four or five games in the minors before getting back into action at the top level. When he's ready to return, Johns figures to slot in on the bottom pairing.
