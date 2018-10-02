Stars' Stephen Johns: Dealing with post-traumatic headaches
Johns does not have a concussion, but is suffering from post-traumatic headaches, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
While it's certainly good news that Johns didn't sustain a concussion, it doesn't seem like he is any closer to being in the lineup for Thursday's Opening Night clash with Arizona. In the short term, Julius Honka should slot in on the blue line, although the newly acquired Connor Carrick figures to be a more long-term stand-in once he is up to speed with the Stars' system.
