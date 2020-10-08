Johns (undisclosed) missed most of the Stars' playoff run because he "didn't feel comfortable playing anymore," Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars still haven't released any details regarding the specific nature of Johns' issue, but he's dealt with concussions in the past, and at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see him announce his retirement ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 28-year-old is a fantastic bottom-four option when healthy, but injuries have derailed his career to this point.