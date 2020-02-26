Stars' Stephen Johns: Deemed day-to-day
Johns (upper body) skated Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Johns was held out of Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes due to an upper-body injury, and there were definitely concerns about this issue because the 27-year-old blueliner has a lengthy history of post-traumatic headaches. However, this doesn't appear to be related, as Johns was back on the ice Wednesday and went through a conditioning skate with the team. He should be considered questionable going into Thursday's game against the Bruins.
