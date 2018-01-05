Johns has landed 18 hits in his previous five outings.

Johns currently leads the Stars with 99 hits on the year for a 2.54 average. In addition, the defenseman is also first in blocks with 71. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, that's about all the help they will get from the Notre Dame product, as he has registered a mere seven points on the year.

