Johns (upper body) won't travel with the Stars on their upcoming three-game road trip, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The three-game road trip makes up the rest of the regular season for the Stars, which means Johns won't be returning unless the team makes the playoffs. That means the 25-year-old defenseman can be forgotten about for fantasy purposes down the stretch.

