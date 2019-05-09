Stars' Stephen Johns: Ends season on IR
Johns (head) ended the 2018-19 campaign on injured reserve.
Johns missed the entirety of the season due to a head injury, and at this point his career seems to be in serious jeopardy. An update on the 27-year-old blueliner's condition should be made available once training camp gets underway in September, but at this point it looks like Johns may never suit up for the Stars, or any NHL club, again.
