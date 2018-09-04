Stars' Stephen Johns: Excited for a fresh start
Johns (upper body) is once again healthy and eager to improve on his 2017-18 performance, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Johns appeared in 75 games last year but due to a late-season injury, was unable to finish it on the ice. He did, however, post a career-high 15 points and was a plus-10. Heading into 2018-19 with a clean bill of health, as well as a new contract, Johns is hoping to improve on last season's numbers and is motivated to show they were no fluke. As for his fantasy worth, Johns is only relevant in deeper leagues and shouldn't be counted on as a consistent point producer. He's certainly not shy to throw the body around, so he does carry some value.
