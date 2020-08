Johns was deemed unfit to play and won't return to Tuesday's Game 1 matchup against Calgary.

It's unclear what sort of issue Johns is dealing with that forced him to leave the game in the third period, but it's serious enough to force him to miss playoff action. The defenseman left the game with a minus-2 rating to go along with 10:02 of ice time. Expect an update on Johns' health ahead of Thursday's Game 2, but the team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of Tuesday's clash.