Johns (concussion) is likely to rejoin the lineup Thursday, with the Stars on the road to take on the Jets, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The American defenseman had been playing well with three points, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five games prior to his sustaining the injury. Johns is still relatively inexperienced, though, so it's all about the Stars figuring out the best way to utilize him.

