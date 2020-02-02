Johns posted an assist, two hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Johns picked up his first point of the year in three games since his return from post-traumatic headaches. The 27-year-old has added six PIM and six hits so far. Both of his minor penalties Saturday were for tripping -- the blueliner needs to show he can keep pace in the NHL. Expect Johns to split time with Andrej Sekera for the remainder of the season, which makes both players unlikely to help fantasy owners.