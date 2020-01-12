Johns (head) recorded a goal and three assists in AHL Texas' 5-3 win over the Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

Johns' first professional game in nearly two full years was a massive success, as he factored into all but one of Texas' goals. Two of his points came on the power play, as well. Johns will remain on his conditioning assignment for a little longer, but he should be able to join Dallas at some point this season. The defenseman will likely start on the third pairing with the parent club when he returns.