Stars' Stephen Johns: Gets on ice Monday
Johns (head) skated Monday morning, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
This is part of Johns' rehab plan and isn't indicative of a return in the near future. However, it's a good sign for Johns to have a chance to get back in the lineup at some point after missing the entire 2018-19 campaign.
