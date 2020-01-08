Stars' Stephen Johns: Headed out on assignment
Johns (head) will join AHL Texas on a conditioning assignment and is expected to suit up Friday and Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Texas plays its next four games at home, which could be a perfect fit for Johns' assignment. Based on that timeline, the blueliner would next be an option for Dallas on Jan. 18 versus Minnesota. Barring a setback, Johns should get back to logging around 18 minutes per game and figures to bump Taylor Fedun from the lineup.
