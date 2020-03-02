Stars' Stephen Johns: Hoping to return Tuesday
Johns (upper body) is aiming to return for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Johns has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, which wasn't a concussion, but the Stars are optimistic that he'll be ready to go Tuesday. He'll likely bump either Roman Polak or Andrej Sekera from the lineup. Johns has adjusted well to getting back into NHL action after sitting out for over a year with post-traumatic headaches, as he's posted five points and 35 hits over 13 contests.
