Johns (upper body) signed a three-year contract extension with the Stars on Friday that will net him $2.35 million annually, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Johns' 2017-18 season ended early due to an upper-body injury, though he still logged 75 games for the Stars and posted career-best marks for points (15), goals (eight), assists (seven) and rating (plus-10). As a result, the Stars have rewarded him with a three-year deal that will keep him in Dallas through the 2020-21 season. It's unlikely Johns -- who averaged just 37 seconds per game on the power play -- will become a fantasy juggernaut along the blue line, but he could slide into the back end of some deep drafts next season.