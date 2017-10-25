Stars' Stephen Johns: Leaves game with injury
Johns left Tuesday's game against the Avalanche with an upper-body injury and won't return.
Johns has proven to be a well-rounded player this season with three points, 16 shots on goal, 18 hits and 18 blocked shots through eight games. The severity of this injury is unclear, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday in Edmonton.
