Johns (upper body) will be a full participant in Monday's practice and should suit up on Tuesday against Vegas, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 25-year-old blueliner suffered the upper-body injury in Friday's contest against the Flames, and fortunately it appears that he won't miss a game. However, with just five points on the season, Johns' status probably doesn't have much fantasy relevance.

