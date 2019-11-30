Stars' Stephen Johns: Makes next step in recovery
Johns (head) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Johns has been skating for over a month now, and he's officially been cleared to practice. Coach Jim Montgomery emphasized that Johns still has to hit a few more checkpoints before returning to game action, but it's positive news for the blueliner who hasn't played since the 2017-18 campaign.
