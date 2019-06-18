According to general manager Jim Nill, Johns is trending in the right direction in his recovery from post-traumatic headaches, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Johns missed the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign due to post-traumatic headaches. However, he's been making notable progress in his recovery of late, and appears to be trending in the right direction for a potential return to action in 2019-20. When asked about Johns' status, Nill told Shapiro "He's been skating, and he looks like the old Stephen Johns. I think we are trending in a positive mode. For him, that's a great sign. He feels much better, he looks like himself and sounds like himself, and right now we are pretty positive with where he is heading." There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Johns' status heading into next season, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see him back on the ice and feeling like himself. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner's should be made available once Dallas' training camp gets underway in September.