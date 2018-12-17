Johns (head) skated Monday, which was an encouraging sign for the Stars, but there is no real update on when he will return, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

It's encouraging to see Johns take the ice, and it's certainly a step in the right direction. However, the 26-year-old hasn't played yet this season, and it doesn't seem like he return is imminent. Johns almost certainly won't play Tuesday, and it would be a surprise if he plays in a game before Christmas.