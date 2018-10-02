Stars' Stephen Johns: Moves to IR
Johns (head) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Johns will miss at least three games while he's on injured reserve with post-traumatic headaches, a condition that was disclosed to the media Thursday morning.
