Stars' Stephen Johns: Offers helper in win
Johns delivered an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Tuesday marked the first time Johns played in three consecutive games since his return from post-traumatic headaches. The 27-year-old has already posted four points and 25 hits through seven contests. He may not be an everyday player quite yet, but Johns' strong play has allowed the Stars to send Taylor Fedun to AHL Texas on a conditioning stint. The latter hasn't been able to crack the NHL lineup much lately.
