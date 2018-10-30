Stars' Stephen Johns: Out again Tuesday
Johns (head) will not return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Johns is traveling with the team and has been skating, but remains unable to clear that final hurdle of getting back into the lineup. With the defenseman's target return date already passed, there is currently no clear indication when the Pennsylvania native will get back on the ice.
