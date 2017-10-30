Johns (concussion) will not suit up against the Canucks on Monday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Johns was not expected to play Monday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him officially ruled out. The most difficult part of replacing the 25-year-old will come on the penalty kill where he is averaging 2:50 of ice time. Jamie Oleksiak figures to continue serving as a fill in on the blue line until Johns is given the all-clear.